T-20 Cricket match: Delhi Metro to change train timings, add extra trips

48 extra train trips created to help commuters after the T20 match

Published: 08th June 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To facilitate the spectators during the T-20 Cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground on Thursday, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all Lines (except Airport Express Line). 

The Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement.
The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e. Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).

In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Delhi Metro.

Metro corridors include Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri (W)-Botanical Garden). Last trains from terminal metro stations, on an average leave between somewhere around 11:30 pm and midnight.

DMRC in a tweet said, “Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during T-20 Cricket match between India & South Africa on 9th June 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground.  Best wishes to team India.” 

