Delhi government directs officials to purchase air tickets from authorised agents 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has directed its officials, entitled for air travel, to purchase tickets or to avail leave travel concession (LTC) only from authorised agents in order to claim fare relaxation or reimbursement, a government order said.

The instructions come after the Centre’s disinvestment in Air India, which has now been acquired by the Tata group. Officials said that earlier, the entitled government officials were allowed to travel by Air India on government account. Now, the air travel on government account, including the LTC – both domestic and international- can be made by private airlines but the tickets have to be purchased from authorised vendors only.

“In all cases where a government servant travels by air on government account, both domestic and international and where the government bears the cost of the air passage, air tickets shall be purchased from DTTDC. In all cases where entitled officers travel by air on LTC, tickets shall be bought from Balmer Lawrie and Company Limited, Ashok Travels and Tours, IRCTC and DTTDC,” the order stated.