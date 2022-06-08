Road safety: 28,000 challans issued in 2 months to bus lane defaulters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi transport authorities have issued 28,086 challans to the defaulters of the bus lane enforcement rules in the past two months. These include 1,007 challans to bus drivers for bus lane violations and 27,079 challans to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes.

Another 419 vehicles have also been lifted/towed for improper parking in the bus lane under the bus lane enforcement drive. The officials of the transport department stated that the enforcement staff/teams will continue issuing challans by imposing fines/penalties under the relevant provisions/rules in violations of the bus lane discipline.

On the progress made by the bus lane enforcement initiative, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The initiative has now crossed two months of implementation. DTC and cluster drivers have also demonstrated incredible cooperation with the initiative. We have decided to expand the initiative and take it as an opportunity to improve our on-ground facilities such as bus queue shelters (BQS) in parts of Delhi."

"I have directed DTIDC and the transport department to survey the condition of all the BQS in Delhi and ensure proper maintenance and repair. I would urge citizens to ensure proper safety norms, leave bus lanes clear for seamless movement and report any issue with bus services and BQSs.”

Delhi government had started an intensive enforcement drive for buses and goods carriage vehicles on 1st April 2022 to enhance road safety, reduce congestion and improve the overall bus system to enable higher passenger loads and improved trip services.