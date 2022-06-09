 Mahila Mohalla clinics to be launched in Delhi soon for Gynae troubles

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 100 mohalla clinics set to be launched in the city will have special clinics dedicated to women offering free gynaecological and other medical services to women close to their homes. According to officials, services of gynaecologists and related diagnostic tests will be made available for free in these clinics.

“Often women from lower middle class don’t talk about their gynaecological issues openly and do not have the luxury to visit private gynaecologists or a specialist,” said an official working with the health department. On Monday, the Delhi government had announced that preparations for these upcoming clinics are underway and will be completed soon.

The officials said that around 40 mohalla clinics will be launched between July and August and are in their final stage of construction. He said that clinics will also be set up at the metro stations in the city. According to an official working with the health department of Delhi government, the clinics could have been readied a bit early but because of Covid the construction got delayed.

“We all know that our mothers and sisters are not able to talk to us about their health issues openly. A woman from the middle class might find herself a specialist. But in the middle class and lower-income families, she fails to reach a gynaecologist. It is a fact of our society that women tend to neglect their own illnesses. The result of this is that many women live with an ailment, assuming it as destiny,” he said.

On Monday, Sisodia had also informed that work is also underway to digitise all clinics. Many of the clinics have already been fully digitised, with information about patients and their medical history collected using tablets available at clinics.

With the help of this digitisation process, doctors will be able to track the patients’ medical histories with a single click that will help in better diagnosis and treatment.