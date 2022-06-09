STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Kailash Gahlot orders better upkeep of Delhi's Nirmal Chhaya complex

The complex that houses beggars and foreigners has been under authorities’ lens over the conditions where the inmates live, in violation of basic human rights and racial discrimination.

Minister Kailash Gahlot

Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development minister Kailash Gahlot visited the Nirmal Chhaya Integrated Complex in Hari Nagar here and directed officials to provide all support needed for the rehabilitation of its residents, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The complex that houses beggars and foreigners has been under authorities’ lens over the conditions where the inmates live, in violation of basic human rights and racial discrimination. The complex has residential facilities for protective custody and rehabilitation of women in distress and children who are victims of abuse and adverse circumstances. 

During the visit, the minister also celebrated ‘World Environment Day’ along with the residents and planted a tree sapling within the complex, it said, adding that the minister also shared a meal with the residents.The minister directed senior officials to ensure that the residents get all the necessary support from the government to enable their complete rehabilitation and readaptation, it said.

