Mundka fire tragedy: DNA reports of 10 more victims out

NEW DELHI: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has released 10 more DNA matching reports of the victims of the Mundka fire tragedy on Wednesday, said officials. The officials said that the samples matched with the kin of the victims who lost their lives in the incident. The bodies will be shown to the family members on Thursday after which post-mortem will be followed.

The reports were out almost a month after the incident. On Tuesday, the FSL released 10 DNA matching reports. Of these, seven were of those whose bodies were handed over to the family members a day after the blaze. The bodies of the remaining three namely — Madhu Devi, Narender and Muskan, were handed

over on Wednesday.

The relatives Madhu (29) and Mushkaan (22) who lost their lives confirmed with this newspaper that they received the bodies on Wednesday. “The compensation which the government assured has not been given yet,” said Bachhan Singh, brother of Madhu. With this, result for 7 more DNA samples await and are expected to arrive in the coming days, said officials.

“The matching of reports is taking a long time because the bodies were charred beyond recognition. We have to repeat the samples, as conclusive results are not coming out at the first go. It is taking time and hence the matching reports are being released in batches,” said Dr Arora. In some cases, parts of the body or mixture of bones make it difficult to identify and hence DNA sampling is necessary to help identify them in order to hand them over to their families. A massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in outer Delhi’s Mundka on May 13.

Blaze at Lagpat Nagar

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the basement of a building in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market on Wednesday, officials said. The fire started in the electrical panel of the building. An official said that 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All the people in the building, numbering around 80, were rescued safely by Delhi Fire Services personnel from the first, second and third floors. Only the basement caught fire, they said.