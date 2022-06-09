STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No major relief from heatwave in Delhi till June 16: IMD

Weather experts have attributed the heatwave spell to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot and dry westerly winds.

Published: 09th June 2022 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

heatwave. weather, climate

Searing heat of the summer sun befalls Rajpath. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It said moisture-laden easterly winds will provide significant relief from the searing heat June 16 onwards.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha on Thursday, with Faridabad in the National Capital Region being the hottest place in the country at 47.1 degrees Celsius.

At least 32 towns and cities across these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north MP will continue to see above normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely," he added. The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius till June 15.

"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.

Between June 16 and June 22, maximum temperatures are likely to remain "below normal to near normal" over the country, the IMD said in an extended range forecast. "No significant heat wave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," it said.

Asked if the monsoon will reach Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India around the usual date, Jenamani said it was too early to say anything.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date (June 27).

However, it reached the capital and neighbouring areas only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years. The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi IMD Heatwave
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp