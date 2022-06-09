PG admissions on basis of CUET scores, announces Ambedkar University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Admissions to various postgraduate courses in the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD)

will be based on the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for the upcoming academic session 2022-23. Admissions to courses like MBA in business entrepreneurship and venture development will also be based on the CUET. The university has released a list of 24 postgraduate courses, admissions for which will be based on the CUET.

Most of the courses require aspirants to have a minimum of 45 per cent marks or equivalent grade from a recognised university in their bachelor’s degree, apart from programme-specific eligibility announced by the university.

The directions issued by the AUD has stated that those interested in applying for a MA in visual art are required to have a “reasonable exposure to the historical and formal elements of art practice, keen interest in the critical analysis of art and an involvement in thinking critically about contemporary art practice.”

Further, an official said, “For MA in film studies, candidates must have exposure to the historical and formal elements of cinematic art, interest in the critical analysis of cinema and awareness of the varieties of cinema in India and its role in the socio-political life of the country.”

“Additionally, for MA in performance studies, it is necessary that the candidates have reasonable exposure to historical and formal elements of the art,” the official said. Meanwhile, in April, the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University had announced that it will hold all admissions to its undergraduate programmes through newly introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

“It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET, 2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET,” Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather had said.

Single-window registration

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the postgraduate entrance exam for 42 Central and other participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET-PG will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country. It will be a computer-based exam for which registrations had opened from May 19. The registrations will close on June 18