Switch to e-office this month, Delhi government tells departments

In an order issued last month, the IT department had set June 30 as the date for complete switchover of departments to e-office.

Published: 09th June 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked all departments to switch over to e-office completely by June 30, and directed that the required infrastructure should be put in place by June 20 for the timely rollout of the AAP dispensation’s ambitious project.

 According to a circular issued on June 3 by the Department of Information Technology, every department is required to set up a central record unit, equipped with high-speed scanners, computers and internet connectivity for scanning of records for uploading in e-office.

“All departments must ensure to put in place requisite infrastructure by June 20, positively so as to enable timely rollout of e-office project,” read the circular. In another circular issued on June 3, the department said that the nodal officer of the e-office project has approved migration of the old version of e-office to the new version.

In an order issued last month, the IT department had set June 30 as the date for complete switchover of departments to e-office. The Delhi Cabinet had approved implementation of e-office in all departments, autonomous and local bodies of Delhi government in 2015 and following the decision, various circulars were issued by the IT department. Some departments implemented it, but the new order has said that all departments will have to make the switch.

According to the guidelines, all orders, circulars, sanction orders, if they are issued in offline mode, are expected to be uploaded on e-office. The IT department had also asked departments to fill up form which has questions like whether e-office was implemented, if it was implemented, whether it is in use and percentage of files moved to e-office by the department. 

