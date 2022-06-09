Use of coal as fuel in Delhi-NCR to be phased out by year-end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The usage of coal as fuel in Delhi-NCR is to be phased out completely from January 1, 2023. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and adjoining states has issued directions to this effect. It instructed to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other areas across the Delhi-NCR starting next year.

The aim is to cut down emissions and reduce air pollution in the area, which is the most polluted during the winter months. Steps such as shutting down of thermal power plants, industries as well as construction activity to control the air quality index from spiking have been taken.

The panel in the directions issued to Delhi and other NCR governments, however, exempted the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants. An order issued by the CAQM said, “Ban on the use of coal will come in force with effect from October 1 in areas having PNG infrastructure and supply and from January 1, 2023 in areas where the PNG supply is still not available.”

In complete effect, the use of coal as fuel shall be banned across NCR with effect from January 1, 2023, the order further added. The panel earlier invited suggestions from the general public and experts in the field to find a permanent solution to curb air pollution.

Out of the suggestions given, banning of coal counted a major chunk. The CAQM then constituted an expert group to examine and deliberate upon all such suggestions and proposals. In its report, the expert group also recommended phasing out heavily polluting fossil fuels such as coal and mandating cleaner fuels to the extent possible. According to the panel members, around 1.7 million tonnes of coal is used annually in industrial applications in NCR, with about 1.4 million tonnes being consumed in the six major industrial districts alone.

Tonnes of coal used across Delhi-NCR

