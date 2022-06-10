2 firemen sustain minor injuries while trying to control Delhi bus depot blaze

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two firemen were injured in fire-fighting operations after some buses caught fire at Sunehri Pullah Depot in south Delhi, police said on Thursday. Suresh and Virender Singh sustained minor injuries when they were trying to control the blaze that erupted near Dyal Singh College on Wednesday. They were taken to AIIMS Trauma centre, police said.

Three buses, run by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System, had come for repair at a workshop, when the fire was caused by a short circuit. While two buses were completely damaged, the third was partially burnt, an official said.

“A call regarding a fire was received at around 10 pm. Three fire tenders were rushed and the blaze was brought under control within an hour,” Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service, said. A police team also reached the spot.

“Three buses parked at battery workshop had caught fire. During firefighting operation, two persons named Suresh and Virender Singh from the fire department accidentally slipped into a pit and sustained minor injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, adding that Virender is admitted to the hospital, while Suresh was discharged after being treated for his wounds.