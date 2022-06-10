STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ABVP launches free classes by scholars for DU entrance aspirants

ABVP has been organising a crash-course programme every year to help aspirants with entrance-exam related preparations and queries.

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP-affiliated student organisation, has invited students dreaming of getting into the Delhi University to register for its ‘free-of-cost’ crash course scheduled for July.

Under this crash course, the students preparing for 17 different post-graduate exams under the Delhi University’s Entrance Test (DUET) will be assisted by research scholars and subject experts from DU and even JNU. Coaching on Political Science, Geography, History, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, Social Work, BEd, MCom, Chemistry, Environmental Studies, OR+Maths, Physics and Botany subjects will be offered.

ABVP has been organising a crash-course programme every year to help aspirants with entrance-exam related preparations and queries. In the past two days, around 650 students have registered for the crash course. According to the ABVP official in charge for the programme, Ayush Nandan said that usually every year, over 1,000 students take classes under this crash course, classes of which are held from morning till evening.

The first stage of the programme will provide students with online classes, notes, online reference materials, past year question papers, pre-recorded video lessons, test series, and other media for preparations. Ayush Nandan shared that ABVP had organised similar crash courses for JNU Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) as well, extending preparation related assistance to over 2,000 students.

