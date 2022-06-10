STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

This is the second consecutive day when daily cases are in excess of 600 and a positivity rate of over 3 per cent have been reported.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday recorded 655 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

Delhi on Thursday had logged 622 Covid-19 cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.17 per cent. With 655 new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has increased to 19,11,268 while the death toll rose to 26,218, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,044 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Wednesday had logged 564 Covid-19 cases, the highest since May 15, and one more fatality, while the positivity rate was 2.84 per cent. On May 15, Delhi had reported 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths.

Delhi had reported 899 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths on May 13, while the positivity rate had stood at 3.34 per cent, according to official figures.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,008 from 1,774 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,262 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,072 the previous day, it said, adding that there are containment zones in the national capital. There are 9,615 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 90 are occupied, the bulletin said.

