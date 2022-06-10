STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government's gifts to baby girls: Aadhaar, bank accounts

From Friday (today), parents of baby girls in northwest district’s state-run hospitals can walk out with her birth certificate, Aadhaar card and a bank account.

Published: 10th June 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Baby girl, girl child, toddler, infant

Representational image of a girl child.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From Friday (today), parents of baby girls in northwest district’s state-run hospitals can walk out with her birth certificate, Aadhaar card and a bank account. The administration will also gift parents a souvenir, which will have the child’s footprints and a photo.

District Magistrate Cheshta Yadav said that the intention of the initiative, “Nanhi Pari”, is to provide a one-stop solution to parents, thus eliminating their need to visit various offices for obtaining documents.
“A lot of parents run around to get Aadhaar and birth certificate of their baby girl. We wanted to decentralise our document-making machinery so that they don’t face any issues,” Yadav said.

She added that she discussed the idea with the Aadhaar officials and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and they readily came on board. While the initiative will kick off at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Friday, three other hospitals in the district — Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital — will launch the scheme next week.

Yadav said that in the absence of birth certificate and Aadhaar card, banks were not enrolling beneficiaries under the Centre’s “Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana” and the Delhi government’s “Laadli” scheme. “We have set up a ‘Nanhi Pari’ helpdesk near the gynaecology ward of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The help desk will have officials from the MCD, bank and Aadhaar units to ensure that the parents of girl children have these documents before they are discharged,” she said.

Yadav also hoped that the initiative will promote institutional deliveries. “In case the discharge is done early, parents can come to the hospital to get the documentation done since their records will be saved,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhar Delhi government girl child
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp