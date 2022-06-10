STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC grants interim bail of three weeks to man to take care of pregnant live-in partner

The applicant stated that he was the only person who can provide care at this stage and assured that he would not in any manner interfere with the trial and would abide by any condition.

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail of three weeks to a man who was arrested in a cheating case to take care of his pregnant live-in partner, also a co-accused in the case.

Justice Poonam A Bamba granted relief to the applicant on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of the like amount, considering that except for her elderly grandparents, there was no one to take care of the co-accused who was “about to deliver at any time”.

“In view of the above facts and circumstances and considering that presently, except for her grandparents, who are in their nineties, there is no one to take care of the co-accused/live-in partner of the applicant/accused, the applicant/accused is admitted to interim bail for a period of three weeks from the date of his release, subject to his furnishing of personal bond in the sum of Rs.30,000/-, with one surety of the like amount, to the satisfaction of the Ld.

Trial Court,” said the court in an order dated June 3.

The FIR against the applicant and his pregnant partner was registered for the commission of several offences under the Indian Penal Code, including sections 419 (cheating for personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for cheating), etc, for possessing fake and forged IDs of intelligence agencies RAW and IB.

The applicant sought interim bail for eight weeks on the ground that he was in a live-in relationship with the co-accused who was in the advanced stage of pregnancy and her 95-year-old grandparents, who came from Assam, would be unable to take care of her in case of any complication.

The applicant stated that he was the only person who can provide care at this stage and assured that he would not in any manner interfere with the trial and would abide by any condition.

The court was informed that the charge sheet has already been filed and the case was now fixed for prosecution evidence.

While releasing the applicant, the court directed him to not tamper with evidence and influence witnesses in any manner and to regularly appear before the court concerned on the dates fixed.

It also directed the applicant to provide his mobile number to the investigating agency and keep his mobile switched on/location on mode all the time.

