Delhi witnesses 6 fire incidents in 48 hours

Nine people were admitted to AIIMS as they inhaled smoke and received minor injuries while 20 people were rescued, said DFS chief Atul Garg.

Published: 10th June 2022

Two firemen were injured in fire-fighting operations after some buses caught fire at Sunehri Pullah Depot in south Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the rise in temperature, the number of fire cases has also increased in Delhi. The city witnessed six such incidents in the past 48 hours — five on Wednesday and one on Thursday.
On Thursday, a fire broke out in the meter board of a 5-storey building in Batla House. According to officials from Delhi Fire Service (DFS), seven fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Nine people were admitted to AIIMS as they inhaled smoke and received minor injuries while 20 people were rescued, said DFS chief Atul Garg. The fire engulfed the parking area of the ground floor and later spread till the third floor. Four bikes, two scooters, one cycle and nine electric panel boxes were damaged. 
This was the second fire incident in Okhla within 48 hours, after the fire at the parking area of JMI Metro Station which burnt around 100 vehicles and caused a loss of around Rs 1.6 lakh to residents.

Another incident was reported in Sunehri Pullah bus depot on Wednesday night. A short circuit led to fire in three buses which had come for repairs. Two firemen were hurt and were admitted to AIIMS.
Also on Wednesday, incidents of fire were reported in a telephone exchange room in North Block market area of Lajpat Nagar and in Malkhana area of Mandawli police station. At Malkhana, no one was reported to be trapped. Ten fire tenders were sent to douse the fire.

