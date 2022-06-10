STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's pollution caused by outside sources: Report

As much as 64 per cent of Delhi’s winter pollution load comes from outside the capital’s boundaries, a study released on Thursday said.

Published: 10th June 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As much as 64 per cent of Delhi’s winter pollution load comes from outside the capital’s boundaries, a study released on Thursday said. The major sources of pollution are “burning of agricultural waste” and “burning for heating and cooking needs”, the research by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) showed. 

Among the other major sources cited in the study are transport (12 per cent), dust (seven per cent), and domestic biomass burning (six per cent). The study took into account locally-generated winter pollution in the city from Oct. 15 to Jan. 15. 

The researchers used data from publicly available air quality forecasts, including Delhi’s Air Quality Early Warning System (3-day and 10-day), Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi (DSS), and UrbanEmissions.Info.

“Biomass burning of agricultural waste during the stubble burning phase and burning for heating and cooking needs during peak winter are the major sources of air pollution from outside the city, according to UrbanEmissions.Info,” the study said.

