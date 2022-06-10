In Delhi, ‘Europe-like’ sample roads to be ready by September-end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department is likely to complete the redesigning and beautification of sample stretches on “European standards” by September-end, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi government aims to “redesign and beautify” 500-km city roads on the lines of streets in European countries. The government had approved beautification of 16 sample stretches in November 2019.

Once the pilot stretches are redeveloped, the government will decide which model to adopt, a PWD official said, adding that nearly 70 per cent work on the pilot stretches has been completed and the remaining work is likely to be wrapped up by the end of September.

“After the streetscaping work on the sample stretches is completed, the government will review the pilot stretches, and chose one model to be replicated in beautification of all 500-km roads,” the official said.

The 16 pilot stretches include Ring Road from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh Junction, Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram, Vikas Marg-Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari More, and Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road.

The official added that these roads will have commuter and pedestrian-friendly amenities such as wide footpaths, cycle tracks and ramps. Under the project, roads will be strengthened, recarpated and beautified by enhancing their aesthetics and greenery and introducing facilities like parking, kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs on the roadside.

(With agency inputs)