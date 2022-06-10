Jama Masjid Shahi Imam distances self from protest over Prophet remarks row, seeks action against violators

By PTI

NEWQ DELHI: After a protest erupted outside Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari distanced himself from the demonstration saying "nobody knows who the protesters are" and demanded action against them.

A large crowd gathered on the steps of the popular mosque carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks a few days ago.

"After namaz, around 40-50 people staged a protest shouting slogans of different kinds and showing posters. There was no announcement for a protest from Jama Masjid. Nobody knows who those people were because thousands had gathered for the Friday prayers," Bukhari told PTI.

The cleric said several people had contacted him seeking clarity about protests and shutting of shops in the area to condemn the remarks against the Prophet.

"…But I advised them to desist from such action and maintain peace. Delhi Police can probe who the protesters were because there was no permission for the demonstration," he said.

According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near Gate Number 1 of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes.

The protesters were dispersed later.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran marking their protests, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal, both of whom were the party's spokespersons.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.