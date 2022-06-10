STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yet another snag on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line 

Delhi Metro's Blue Line services witnessed yet another technical snag on Thursday morning which led to tough times to commuters in the Noida-Ghaziabad and Delhi routes.

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Metro's Blue Line services witnessed yet another technical snag on Thursday morning which led to tough times to commuters in the Noida-Ghaziabad and Delhi routes. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali. Notably, the blue line metro services were disrupted thrice in the past four days.

A lot of commuters complained of having a harrowing time during peak hours in the morning.  According to the Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC), train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected from 6:43 am to 9:45 am on the day. The delay was caused by the repair work of a broken catenary wire undertaken on the upline which goes towards Dwarka. Normal services on the Blue Line was resumed from 9:45 am.

The maintenance team reported that some broken charger cable and other wire was found at the site which may have been dropped by a carrier bird hitting the over head equipment (OHE) and damaging the catenary wire. Three days ago, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag.

On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted to alert commuters. "Blue Line update delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali," it said in a tweet. During this period, train services on Blue Line were regulated by the DMRC as, train services were temporarily not available between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations due to the absence of OHE resulting from the breakdown of catenary wire.

Besides, single-line train service was provided between Yamuna Bank and Barakhamba Road stations through the downline as the restoration work was in progress on affected section of upline to decongest the passenger rush.

Third disruption in four days
 Notably, metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted thrice in the past four days. Three days ago, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag
 

