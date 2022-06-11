Beautify, clean and declutter flyovers in capital, Lieutenant Governor Saxena directs NDMC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to come up with a plan to beautify, clean and declutter flyovers in its area. The Lt Governor, who visited the NDMC area on Thursday, also directed that the work of restoration of the iconic Gole Market be completed at the earliest. During his visit to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), he asked the officials to explore the possibility of replicating it by the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) in its various zones.

“Stressing again on uniformity of design, aesthetics and public convenience, the LG directed officials to come up with a plan to beautify, clean, improve and de-clutter all flyovers in the NDMC area, including the Ranjit Singh Flyover connecting CP to JLN Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Flyover connecting Defence Colony and the ones’ near Oberoi Hotel and Neela Gumbad amongst others,” a statement from the LG office said.

“Apart from ensuring uniform and appealing colouring, grills and plantation on the central verge of the flyovers, the LG also underlined the importance of cleaning and clearing of the area below the flyovers,” it added.Saxena also directed that the lanes, bylanes, service roads and dark spots in the NDMC and Connaught Place areas be spruced up and maintained at the earliest. The LG also directed the officials to complete the restoration of iconic Gole Market, which is currently closed, at the earliest.