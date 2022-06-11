Clean Yamuna for 45 days: Delhi High Court tells parties in altercation case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of a settlement reached in a case, the Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR arising from an altercation between parents of children who got into a fight with each other subject to the parties cleaning the Yamuna river for 45 days.

Justice Jasmeet Singh also noted that the nature of injuries in the case was ‘simple’ and said that he expected the petitioners, who sought to quash the FIR, as well as the complainant respondents, to help in cleaning the Yamuna with all their sincere efforts and energies and report to the Member, Drainage, Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Both the parties said that they regretted their actions and assured the court that such actions would not take place in the future and claimed that they have entered into a compromise of their own will, volition, and without any coercion.

