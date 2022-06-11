STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Clean Yamuna for 45 days: Delhi High Court tells parties in altercation case

Justice Jasmeet Singh also noted that the nature of injuries in the case was ‘simple’ and said that he expected the petitioners,

Published: 11th June 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking note of a settlement reached in a case, the Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR arising from an altercation between parents of children who got into a fight with each other subject to the parties cleaning the Yamuna river for 45 days.

Justice Jasmeet Singh also noted that the nature of injuries in the case was ‘simple’ and said that he expected the petitioners, who sought to quash the FIR, as well as the complainant respondents, to help in cleaning the Yamuna with all their sincere efforts and energies and report to the Member, Drainage, Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Both the parties said that they regretted their actions and assured the court that such actions would not take place in the future and claimed that they have entered into a compromise of their own will, volition, and without any coercion.

Fight of parents
The FIR arose from an altercation between parents of children. Both the parties said that they regretted their actions and assured that such actions would not happen again

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Yamuna Delhi Jal Board
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp