Covid: 795 new cases, positivity rate climbs to 4.11 per cent

On both Thursday & Friday, daily cases were reported in excess of 600 and positivity rate had stood at over 3%. The positivity rate has gone past the 4 per cent-mark again after nearly a month's time.

Published: 11th June 2022 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday | Shekhar yadav

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday recorded 795 new Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate increased to 4.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

Delhi had reported 899 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths on May 13, while the positivity rate had stood at 3.34 per cent, according to official figures.

On both Thursday and Friday, daily cases were reported in excess of 600 and positivity rate had stood at over 3 per cent. The positivity rate has gone past the 4 per cent-mark again after nearly a month's time.

On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 4.38 per cent, as per official figures. With the new cases reported on Saturday, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has increased to 19,12,063 while the death toll stood at 26,218, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Friday had logged 655 Covid-19 cases and two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.11 per cent. The city on Thursday had logged 622 Covid-19 cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.17 per cent.

A total of 19,326 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said. On May 15, Delhi had reported 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,247 from 2,008 on Friday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,360 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,262 the previous day, it said, adding there are 174 containment zones in the city. There are 9,587 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 94 are occupied, the bulletin said.

On Friday, experts had said that people lowering their guard, and travel during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the increase in coronavirus cases reported in the national capital lately.

BL Sherwal, medical superintendent, RML Hospital has said there is a need to keep a vigil, but one should not panic.

"Everybody has lowered the guard so such spikes (of cases) will happen. Patients are recovering in three to four days, and are having fever, body ache or loose motions. The good thing is that there is no lung involvement and requirement of oxygen," he said.

