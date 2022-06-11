Garbage disposal, illegal building among major complaints at Jan Sunwai

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jan Sunwai campaign (public grievance redressal campaign), launched by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to resolve civic issues has been getting mixed responses from people across the national capital.

The major complaints received were generally about the garbage disposal, illegal construction, parking issues, cleanliness and issues related to licenses. According to the officials, as many as 290 complaints have been received till now, out of which 50 were resolved on the spot while 15 feedback were given for the initiative.

To hear the issues, the MCD has designated fourteen locations 12 zonal headquarters, one east corporation headquarters in Patparganj and Civic Centre at Minto Road. The initiative was launched after the unification of the three MCDs. Officials hold public hearings at their respective HQ and zonal offices from 12-1 pm, on all working days.

In one of the centres at Lajpat Nagar, a few days back, only four people came up with complaints. Divya, a complainant, who went to Lajpat Nagar’s office said “I spoke to the deputy commissioner regarding illegal construction near to my house and he told me that he will direct officials to take necessary steps.”

Riyaz, a vendor who visited the same to complain that government officials were not allowing them to set up their vending shops near Nehru Place Terminal despite orders by the court. He said he has been given two days’ notice.

Director Press and Information, Amit Kumar, said, “Jan Sunwai is an initiative of the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena which is yielding good results”. “The remarkable feature of the initiative is that one hour has been earmarked alone to listen to the grievances and redress them,” he added.