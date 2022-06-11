Delhi CEO office on full swing to make Rajinder Nagar bypoll inclusive, accessible

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From the deployment of security personnel to monitoring poll code violations and from building voter awareness to ensuring necessary facilities, the Delhi CEO office is making all preparations to ensure that the upcoming Rajinder Nagar bypoll is inclusive, accessible and fair.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said a total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast vote in the June 23 by-election. Asked if any violation of the model code of conduct has been reported since the date for the contest was announced by the Election Commission, he said, “Yes, MCC violations have been reported and action has been taken by authorities”.

“Under the defacement of property act, such violations have been reported, and eight FIRs also filed, six against AAP and two against BJP. Similarly, poll code violations have also been reported for conducting rallies without permission, and police have made two DD (daily diary) entries, one each against AAP and BJP,” Singh said.

Overall, civic authorities have removed 15,015 posters put up in violation of the model code of conduct, he said. He said 14 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, three from recognised parties — AAP, BJP and Congress, three from unrecognised parties and eight as Independent candidates.

To raise awareness, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been chosen as an icon, and her images will be used on social media to reach out to the youth, Singh said. Of the total number of eligible voters for the bypoll, 92,221 are male, 72,473 female and four belong to the third gender, he said.