STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CEO office on full swing to make Rajinder Nagar bypoll inclusive, accessible

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said a total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast vote in the June 23 by-election.

Published: 11th June 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bypoll, Thrikkakara

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From the deployment of security personnel to monitoring poll code violations and from building voter awareness to ensuring necessary facilities, the Delhi CEO office is making all preparations to ensure that the upcoming Rajinder Nagar bypoll is inclusive, accessible and fair.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said a total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast vote in the June 23 by-election. Asked if any violation of the model code of conduct has been reported since the date for the contest was announced by the Election Commission, he said, “Yes, MCC violations have been reported and action has been taken by authorities”.

“Under the defacement of property act, such violations have been reported, and eight FIRs also filed, six against AAP and two against BJP. Similarly, poll code violations have also been reported for conducting rallies without permission, and police have made two DD (daily diary) entries, one each against AAP and BJP,” Singh said.

Overall, civic authorities have removed 15,015 posters put up in violation of the model code of conduct, he said. He said 14 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, three from recognised parties — AAP, BJP and Congress, three from unrecognised parties and eight as Independent candidates.

To raise awareness, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been chosen as an icon, and her images will be used on social media to reach out to the youth, Singh said. Of the total number of eligible voters for the bypoll, 92,221 are male, 72,473 female and four belong to the third gender, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi CEO office Rajinder Nagar Bypoll
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp