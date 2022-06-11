Release Delhi’s share of water: Delhi Jal Board tells Haryana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed concern over the Yamuna’s dipping water levels on Friday. He urged the Haryana government again to release more water into the river to get a proper water supply.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked the state to release water in the Yamuna. He said, “The water level of Yamuna is continuously decreasing. I request the Haryana Government to cooperate. I will request the L-G also to ask the Haryana government to do the same.”

Bhardwaj shared that the DJB is working hard to ensure that the water available in the Wazirabad Barrage can be used through water treatment and avoid any water shortage during the scorching heat.

A temporary water machine has been set up at the Wazirabad Barrage for this purpose. The water is collected at the barrage, which covers an area of 700-800 meters and will be collected at one place and then lifted with the help of new pumps.

Bhardwaj said, “The water level in the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant’s pond has dropped from the normal 674.5 feet to the lowest level of the year at 667.70 feet. This minimum level is determined by measuring it from sea level. This indicates that the water level is approximately 8 feet below the surface.”

He added, “As a result, water production in Delhi has been reduced by about 100 MGD, which represents a significant portion of the city’s water supply.”

The Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants lift water from the Wazirabad pond, clean it and supply it to northeast Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.