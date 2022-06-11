Setting the green scene

Anjani Chadha By

Over the past few years, agriculturalists have been leaning towards eco-practices in an attempt to shift towards chemical-free farming. However, farm experts are not the only ones to take the sustainability plunge. From setting up the kitchen and/or balcony gardens to planting a rooftop garden—city dwellers, too, have identified a few sure-shot ways to transform their homes into eco-friendly, green havens. One cannot deny that in order to switch to green living, it is important for those conversant with agriculture to assist organisations and individuals that are looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Climate activist and organic horticulturist Satyam Jha’s is part of the former brigade; equipping others with green solutions.

Spearheading a green mission

A graduate of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Pusa, Jha had always been passionate about contributing to the cause of sustainable living. “In our course, we weren’t taught anything specifically about natural farming but I saw that people are dying because of the weather, toxic diseases are spreading, and climate change is happening. I thought I should do something for the environment,” he shares. In 2020, he established Sprouted Jungle, an organisation that provides environmental services to help one decorate their space with plants that can remove toxins from indoor air.

Jha and his team segregate waste in order to upcycle glass bottles into planters in which air-purifying plants such as English Ivy, and Snake plant, among others, can be grown. The idea behind this venture, he shares, is to pair sustainability with health. “Indoor air is more polluted. Paint and furniture polish is made with chemicals that pollute indoor air. In this regard, air purifiers become helpful.” However, another dimension is its cost-effectiveness. “One does not need to spend a fortune on air purifiers. Air purifying plants are not just a cheaper option but also a natural way to stay in a pure environment, ” shares Jha, who also has a Master’s from the Indian Institute of Soil & Water Conservation.

Taking his green mission across the country—Jha provides pan-India consultancy services—the 30-year-old guides farmers who are looking to establish or shift to organic means of production. That’s not all. He also helps people set up kitchen gardens at home. The benefits of growing one’s own vegetables, Jha explains, are many. He points out a few, “When you are buying a terrace garden, you don’t need to buy food from outside that is chemically grown. You also reduce your carbon footprint this way.” He also divulges how he’s like to set foot into the realm of sustainable fashion through Sprouted Jungle—an idea that’s in its nascent stage. “I personally follow slow fashion. We’ll soon foray into this as well.”

Towards a greener tomorrow

A minimalist, Jha has incorporated the values of sustainable living in his daily life as well. “I don’t use plastic at home; I practise slow fashion and make sure I don’t create unnecessary waste. Over the years, he has also faced criticism for his lifestyle from people, often family members. But, he has been determined to walk the green path. In fact, Jha shares witnessing change first-hand due to his actions. “At my last workplace, people would drink tea in paper cups or get food in plastic wrappers. But, I would carry my own cup or dabba. After a month, many colleagues started coming with their own dabbas too,” he recounts.

Another passion project for this Gurugram resident is organising workshops on environment conservation for children. “I have a vision that we should educate children so we don’t need to educate adults,” Jha shares. His Instagram profile too is a medium for him to educate people on how to grow their own food and eat green. He often shares helpful tips such as how to make your own DIY recycled planters and natural ways of food preservation.

Prompting others to “act now”, he concludes, “There are small changes we can make. Take public transport, reduce plastic usage, don’t waste, reuse, etc. We have to act now if we have to save the earth.”