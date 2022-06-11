Sharjeel Imam bail plea deferred for July 7 as courts take summer break

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday adjourned the bail plea of former JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case until July 7 as the courts are on vacation from today. Imam had moved the trial court for bail in view of the recent direction of the Supreme Court on the law of sedition. The court had reserved the order on June 6.

Imam was arrested under Section 124A of the India Penal Code (IPC) for giving speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Friday was to pronounce the order. Imam was produced through videoconferencing from Tihar Jail. The parties were informed during the proceedings through VC that the order on the bail application and the case hearing has been adjourned for July 7.

The Delhi High Court had earlier directed the scholar to approach the lower court for bail, as the prosecution had raised objection over the maintainability of Imam’s plea. The Delhi High Court was apprised by the prosecution that in terms of the Supreme Court order of 2014, any such bail application would first go to the trial court and only if the relief is not granted there, then the accused can move the High Court, as the case can be tried only by a Special Court.

Imam had then moved to the higher court. His counsel says that in view of the recent Supreme Court direction, directing to keep all pending appeals and proceedings with respect to the charges framed under Section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in abeyance, Imam should be granted bail. His bail application was rejected by the trial court because it said that a prima facie offence under Section 124A was made out against him, which did not hold ground now, keeping the SC order in mind.

Relief in sight after SC direction on ‘Sedition’

