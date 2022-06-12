STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 Envoys interacted with BJP chief today in Delhi

The interaction was held at the party's headquarters here along with BJP leaders including MEA S Jaishankar and others, who were present, during the interaction with the envoys of 13 countries.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda in a fourth consecutive such move interacted with the diplomats of 13 countries in the under first of its kind campaign, called "Know BJP" on Saturday.

According to Anil Baluni, who is the national media in-charge and BJP MP in RS, the campaign “Know the BJP"  is the party's initiative to introduce the party's vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world. 

Nadda, interacting with the invited envoys, said: "It is our belief that there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that we can understand the vision of each other. The BJP firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties". 

The heads of Missions from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, United Kingdom, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal and Thailand attended the interaction program under the "Know the BJP" campaign. 

Throughout the meeting and interaction,  Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the party's foreign department and the party's national spokespersons  Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and  Guru Prakash were also present besides others.

The entire programme was conducted by the in-charge of the party's foreign department Dr. Vijay Chauthewale while BJP's national spokesperson  Rajyavardhan Rathod welcomed the guests.

" A documentary showing the history and development journey of BJP was also shown to the distinguished guests which were appreciated by all the diplomats", said Baluni, adding that the BJP national president JP Nadda also answered the questions of all the diplomats in detail.

Sharing details, he said that the “Know BJP” campaign was started on the party's 42nd Foundation Day on 6th April 2022. 

Its 2nd phase was held on May 16 followed by the third meeting on June 4 and the fourth on June 11.

So far Jagat Prakash Nadda has interacted with the diplomats or the Head of Missions of 47 countries including the European Union.

The fifth interaction under the same"Know the BJP" would also be held on June 13.

