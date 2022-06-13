STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Beyond borders: Comedian Vir Das back on tour

Vir Das reveals more about working in Judd Apatow’s ‘The Bubble’, as he embarks on a comedy tour of 32 countries

Published: 13th June 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

tand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker Vir Das

Stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker Vir Das.

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

Stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker Vir Das is back in the news for various reasons. His last release, The Bubble, directed by Judd Apatow may have received mixed reviews, but it has once again ensured Vir is on the right track. The actor has signed on to a new show with Fox Studios and CBS,  and has directed and shot another for a streaming platform in India.

“The Bubble was the second most-watched film on Netflix worldwide. It felt fantastic,” says the actor. He recollects shooting with the likes of Judd Apatow, Pedro Pascal, and Iris Apatow. “It was a great experience to have worked with the cast. I had auditioned for a role in something else that Judd was doing. He called me and said, ‘I think you are very funny, just come in and be in this movie and we will make it up as we go along.’ He is a very improvisational director. He spent a few weeks talking about my character and literally everything you see on screen was improvised,” he reveals. 

While Vir has been slowly making strides in Hollywood, it is his comedy that has literally taken him places. The pandemic and the lockdowns had put his tours on hold. But now, the comedian is back with his show 'Wanted' and has already finished the India leg of the tour. “I spent the pandemic shooting back-to-back projects. I hadn’t toured in two-and-a-half years, so I felt it was time to rebuild my touring career. I am embarking on a 32-country world tour. Compared to my previous shows, Wanted is more personal. It is about carrying your identity across the world. It is also about how much you let the world affect you, and how much you want to affect the world. This is the best way to describe it,” he says.

However, the biggest drop from Vir this year was his beer label ‘Faaaakit!’ The 42-year-old released an ad on his Twitter account that spoke about how his label is his answer to the beer culture in India. “You have beer nazis, just like you have grammar nazis and wine nazis. All these people take things way too seriously and kind of ruin the drinking experience. So this beer goes against those people,” he says in jest. 

Though he is back on tour, Vir has something exciting coming up. “It is a series that is an equal mix of comedy and tragedy. As much as it will make you laugh, it will make you sad too. I shot, directed, and starred in it. The series will be out in the next three months. I will also be playing the lead in an American movie early next year,” he signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vir Das The Bubble Fox Studios
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp