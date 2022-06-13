Capital city logs 735 Covid cases, positivity rate above 4%

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Sunday recorded 735 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, with the positivity rate increasing to 4.35 per cent, as per the health bulletin. It was the third consecutive day that the city recorded over 600 cases and the positivity rate remained more than 3 per cent. Experts said that the main reason for rise in cases is because people have lowered down their guard and are going on vacations.

The city’s total tally has increased to 19, 12,798 while the death toll reached 26,221, as per the data. A total of 16,878 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. The city on Saturday reported 795 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death. The positivity rate went beyond the 4 per cent-mark after nearly a month.

Delhi on Friday logged 655 new cases and two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.11 per cent. A day before, 622 new Covid-19 cases were reported and two more deaths were reported while the positivity rate was 3.17 per cent.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,442 from 2,247 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,613 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,360 as per the bulletin and added that there are 180 containment zones in the city. There are 9,587 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 100 are occupied, the bulletin said.

Over 1.6k patients under home isolation

