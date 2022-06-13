STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Capital city logs 735 Covid cases, positivity rate above 4%

Experts say Covid cases are rising in the capital as people have lowered their guard, started going on vacations

Published: 13th June 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Darya Ganj (Photo | Express)

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Darya Ganj (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Sunday recorded 735 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths,  with the positivity rate increasing to 4.35 per cent, as per the health bulletin.  It was the third consecutive day that the city recorded over 600 cases and the positivity rate remained more than 3 per cent.  Experts said that the main reason for rise in cases is because people have lowered down their guard and are going on vacations. 

The city’s total tally has increased to 19, 12,798 while the death toll reached 26,221, as per the data. A total of 16,878 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. The city on Saturday reported 795 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death. The positivity rate went beyond the 4 per cent-mark after nearly a month.

Delhi on Friday logged 655 new cases and two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 3.11 per cent. A day before, 622 new Covid-19 cases were reported and two more deaths were reported while the positivity rate was 3.17 per cent.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,442 from 2,247 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

 As many as 1,613 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,360 as per the bulletin and added that there are 180 containment zones in the city. There are 9,587 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 100 are occupied, the bulletin said.

Over 1.6k patients under home isolation
New Delhi: The number of active Covid-19 cases increased to 2,442 from 2,247 on Saturday, the government data said. As many as 1,613 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,360 and there are 180 containment zones. There are 9,587 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 100 are occupied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp