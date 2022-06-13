Traffic snarls in parts of central Delhi as Congress workers stage protest

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vehicular movement has been affected in parts of central Delhi due to a protest carried out by the Congress workers in connection with Rahul Gandhi's appearance at Enforcement Directorate office on Monday, police said.

Claridges Roundabout, Akbar Road, Motilal Nehrul Marg, Rajesh Pilot, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Mulana Azad road are the most affected stretches due to the protest, a senior traffic police official said.

"Our teams with special traffic arrangements are on the ground to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience. But still traffic remains to be affected at certain roads where there is slow vehicular movement. We have also diverted the vehicles accordingly," he said.

Taking to Twitter, several commuters complained about traffic the snarls. Gaurav Tyagi, a Twitter user said in his tweet, "What is happening in Delhi today. Traffic at every crossing and no one to manage @dtptraffic. Stuck at Yamuna Vihar crossing from last 30 minutes."

Delhi | Congress workers protesting in the Central Delhi area detained by police pic.twitter.com/rBa6dWkkvq — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

The Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet responded that the complaint has already been forwarded to concerned traffic inspector for taking necessary action.

The officer said, "Though they (Congress workers) were denied permission. We still have our plan of action ready and special traffic arrangements were made. We had already issued the advisory in this regard."

The Delhi Traffic Police earlier in the day had issued an advisory about the traffic arrangements in a series of tweets to avoid any inconvenience to commuters taking certain route.

In a tweet they said, "Inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road." The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid certain routes till 12 pm due to the protest.

"Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the tweet said.

A day before the scheduled march, the protesters were denied permission but the Congress workers on Monday gathered for the agitation were detained from Akbar Road, Q Point APJ Kalam Road and Man Sing Road and taken to Mandir Marg police station.

"Section 144 CrPC is imposed here. It is requested to all of you that do not violate the Act 144 CrPC otherwise strict legal action will be taken," said an order from deputy Commissioner of police, New Delhi district of Delhi Police.