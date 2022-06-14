AAP government to redevelop five markets to make them ‘world class’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the AAP government will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them “world-class”.

This is in accordance with the announcement in the Delhi government’s Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create more job avenues. “We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs,” the chief minister said.

“Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices, Lajpat Nagar is a one-stop destination for wedding shopping, Sarojini Nagar is known for its street fashion while Kirti Nagar is a popular furniture and household decor market,” Kejriwal said, listing the markets chosen. He added that there will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.

“The next step would be a design competition in which the country’s best designers and architects will participate. We will announce this design competition in the next six weeks. These markets will be redeveloped on the basis of best designs from the competition,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that the redevelopment will not only enhance footfall and business at these markets but will also help in generating employment. He also said that in the redevelopment plan, roads of markets will be strengthened, sewer lines and water lines will be streamlined along with beautification of the markets.

On April 22, the government had given an advertisement inviting applications from market associations for the redevelopment of markets. As many as 49 traders’ associations from 33 markets showed interest, he said. “We had formed an eight-member selection committee that screened the applications and shortlisted nine markets out of which five were picked,” Kejriwal said. The selection committee had representatives from the School of Planning and Architecture, Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board and two traders’ associations.