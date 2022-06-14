AIIMS Delhi plans to cut trees, expert panel flags move 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi’s proposal to cut and transplant a large number of trees for its redevelopment project has come under the scrutiny of the Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) which has expressed its concern over the move.

It asked the institute to review its project master plan and retain at least 50 per cent of the trees on the site.

The project involves the redevelopment of the existing East Ansari Nagar and Masjid Moth campus spread over 107 and 30 acres, respectively, as well as the development of the 14.95-acre Trauma Centre Extension campus.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority issued the terms of reference for the project in March. At a meeting held on June 3, SEAC observed that the site has around 5,995 trees, of which 68.8 per cent (4,125) have been proposed to be cut or transplanted.

“This is a very high percentage. The project master plan needs to be reviewed so that at least 50 per cent of the trees are retained on site,” the minutes of the meeting read. The SEAC also decided to conduct a site inspection through its sub-committee, a copy of which will be sent to the medical institute for its response.

AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma was not available for a response.

The committee also asked AIIMS to furnish documents pertaining to the clearances issued to the existing campus. “The project proponent is required to submit a certified compliance of the conditions of the previous environmental clearance issued to Masjid Moth campus,” it said. In February 2019, the Union Cabinet had given in-principle approval to the redevelopment plan in order to convert it into a “world class” medical university.

The plan is to consolidate the patient care, teaching, research and support services in the East Ansari Nagar campus area and residential facilities till Trauma Centre extension (new Rajnagar campus).