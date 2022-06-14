STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS Delhi plans to cut trees, expert panel flags move 

At a meeting held on June 3, SEAC observed that the site has around 5,995 trees, of which 68.8 per cent (4,125) have been proposed to be cut or transplanted.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi’s proposal to cut and transplant a large number of trees for its redevelopment project has come under the scrutiny of the Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) which has expressed its concern over the move.

It asked the institute to review its project master plan and retain at least 50 per cent of the trees on the site.
The project involves the redevelopment of the existing East Ansari Nagar and Masjid Moth campus spread over 107 and 30 acres, respectively, as well as the development of the 14.95-acre Trauma Centre Extension campus. 

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority issued the terms of reference for the project in March. At a meeting held on June 3, SEAC observed that the site has around 5,995 trees, of which 68.8 per cent (4,125) have been proposed to be cut or transplanted.

“This is a very high percentage. The project master plan needs to be reviewed so that at least 50 per cent of the trees are retained on site,” the minutes of the meeting read. The SEAC also decided to conduct a site inspection through its sub-committee, a copy of which will be sent to the medical institute for its response.
AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma was not available for a response. 

The committee also asked AIIMS to furnish documents pertaining to the clearances issued to the existing campus. “The project proponent is required to submit a certified compliance of the conditions of the previous environmental clearance issued to Masjid Moth campus,” it said. In February 2019, the Union Cabinet had given in-principle approval to the redevelopment plan in order to convert it into a “world class” medical university.  

The plan is to consolidate the patient care, teaching, research and support services in the East Ansari Nagar campus area and residential facilities till Trauma Centre extension (new Rajnagar campus).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 All India Institute of Medical Science AIIMS SEAC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp