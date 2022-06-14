STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bulldozer raj: JNU students erupt against demolition of activist Afreen Fatima's house

The Prayagraj Development Authority on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj. The accused is Afreen Fatima’s father.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Fraternity Movement shout slogans against Yogi govt at UP Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Sunday staged a demonstration on the JNU campus against the demolition of the house of activist and former JNU student Afreen Fatima in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. 

The Prayagraj Development Authority on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj. The accused is Afreen Fatima’s father.
JNUSU members raised slogans against what they termed “Bulldozer Raj” of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and held placards reading: “Stop the witch-hunt of Muslims”.

Meanwhile, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) activists also held a protest outside UP Bhavan, New Delhi against the illegal demolition of Javed Mohammad’s house in Allahabad and persecution of Muslim protesters in UP, Jharkhand and other parts of the country. Many of them were arrested. National president of SIO Salman Ahmad said, “Hindutva cronies can break our homes, but they can never break out resolve.” 

Former JNUSY president Aishe Ghosh said,  “The series of demolitions of houses of suspected protesters in BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and UP is a blatant act of taking law into their own hands. The BJP government has exposed its unconstitutional and anti-Indian politics of hate.”

