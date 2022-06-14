First set of RRTS train reaches Duhai depot from Gujarat factory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first train set of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) arrived at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad on Monday from Savli in Gujarat, an official statement said. The train was loaded on a trailer from the manufacturing plant located in Savli. In its journey to the final destination, the train passed through three states Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

All the six coaches were loaded on six separate trailers. On reaching the depot, they were unloaded with the help of a crane and in the coming days, the train set will be assembled at the depot. Tracks have already been completed for its arrival at the Duhai depot and preparations are going on for its testing. For the operation of RRTS trains, an administrative building has also been built in the depot, it said.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed the 41 km of pier construction from a total of 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor. The corridor has a 12km section underground. About 2,800 piers are yet to be constructed for the 72km elevated section of the corridor, out of which 1,700 are already made.

The construction of the RRTS viaduct has also been completed for the 25 km stretch of the corridor including over 16 km of the Priority Section. Around 24 launching gantries have been installed at various locations to construct the viaducts expeditiously. The construction of the viaduct on the rest of the erected piers is being carried out.

The work of laying tracks and signalling, etc. is going on over the constructed viaduct. The 17-km long Priority Section of the Delhi Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS corridor has 5 stations namely, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. The section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by the year 2025.