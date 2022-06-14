STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail hearing today

Jain had been arrested in connection with a money laundering case and was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain taken into judicial custody for 14 days.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi court on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain to judicial custody for 14 days. His bail plea will be heard on Tuesday at 11 am by Special Judge Gitanjali Goel.

Jain had been arrested in connection with a money laundering case and was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. The minister’s ED custody ended on Monday after which he was remanded in judicial custody by a Rouse Avenue court.

The ED arrested the minister on May 30 and a day later was handed over his custody till June 9. It was later extended to June 13 after the probe agency claimed to have found ‘incriminating’ documents, 1.8 kg gold and Rs 2.82 crore during raids carried out at his premises.

Seeking an extension of his custody for five more days, the probe agency had told the court that the minister was not cooperating. On the other hand,  senior advocates Kapil Sibal and N Hariharan had opposed the extension of the remand saying that the recoveries were not connected with Jain.

The ED case is based on a disproportionate assets case registered by the CBI against Jain in 2017. He is accused of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

