Security guards at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital protest over cutting down strength

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 1,000 security guards of Safdarjung Hospital protested outside the hospital on Monday, seeking restoration of the number of guard posts, following a ‘drastic’ reduction from around 1,500 to 1,109. The strike was called off later in the evening.

According to the officials, currently, there are around 1,500 guards, but the numbers will reduce to 1,109 after the ministry’s order to cut short the security. The hospital outsources the security services to two companies, dividing the total number between them.

“Our company has been providing security at the hospital for eleven years now. Of the total 1,500 strength, we used to provide 1,172 guards. Now, the total strength has been reduced to 1,109 and our company has been asked to provide guards for only 589 posts,” said Manisha Joshi, director (north), Trig security services.

Joshi added that they are trying to accommodate as many people as they can to other sites, but unfortunately many will lose their jobs. “A third party audit also suggested that to increase the strength of guards. Instead, the ministry did the opposite. These guards are part of the quick response teams who reach the spot in times of conflict. They manage the crowds in the out-patient clinics. The number of buildings has been increasing but the administration is cutting down on guards,” said Joshi.

The deduction comes despite the increase in security issues across various hospitals. A number of instances of violence have also led to doctors going on strike. Recently, doctors from Lady Hardinge Medical College, went on a strike after an on-duty doctor was assaulted by family members of a pair of twins who died within days of each other.