STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Latest gadgets for your shopping list

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list 

Published: 14th June 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2, 575

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Foxin FMS 4040
Foxin’s multimedia audio system is a 4.1 channel system with 85W RMS power to boot. It connects to your phone, tab, PC etc., and also via SD card, USB, and AUX. The powerful system supports digital FM and comes with a wireless remote. foxin.in

UA HOVR Machina 3
UA’s HOVR range of running shoes has a new Machina 3, which mixes the speed of a racing shoe with the comfort of a long-distance trainer, providing the complete package. The shoes are also smart and can connect to UA MapMyRun for real time coaching and metrics. underarmour.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadget Foxin Technology
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp