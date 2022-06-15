STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid surge: Delhi sees 1,000 new cases in single day, highest since February 9

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, director, Lok Nayak Hospital, there has been no significant increase in the hospitalisation rate. Symptoms observed in the patients have been mild, he said.

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Tuesday reported a huge jump in Covid-19 cases, with 1,118 new cases and two deaths being reported on Tuesday. The positivity rate stood at 6.50 per cent. The spike in the number of cases was the highest since February 9, when 1,317 cases were reported.

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, director, Lok Nayak Hospital, there has been no significant increase in the hospitalisation rate. Symptoms observed in the patients have been mild, he said. “We have a total of 450 beds, out of which 22 have been occupied so far,” he added. Most of these patients have been referred from other hospitals due to other illnesses.

Kumar added that so far nothing new has been observed in genome sequencing, and Omicron virus has been found in the samples of the patients. Meanwhile, 1,910 patients are in home isolation, while 190 containment zones are currently active in the city, the health department said in its bulletin. About 500 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 3,177, as per  the health bulletin.

The total number of deaths reported in Delhi due to Covid-19 now stands at 26,223. So far, 18.85 lakh people have recovered from the disease. The overall case count now stands at 19,14,530.  A total of 18,082,187 persons have been vaccinated with the first dose in Delhi while 15,185,573 have received the second dose of the vaccine. In the last 24 hours, 24,047 people were vaccinated, with 14,448 people receiving the precautionary dose. On Monday, Delhi reported 614 new Covid-19 cases.

