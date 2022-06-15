STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government extends last date for entry-level  EWS admissions till June 24

The admission to entry-level classes in private schools under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began on March 29.

Published: 15th June 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has once again extended the last date for EWS admissions in entry-level classes up to June 24, officials said on Tuesday. The deadline was earlier extended up to June 14. “The last date for reporting by successful candidates of EWS and DG category in entry-level classes is once again been extended up to June 24,” Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said.

The admission to entry-level classes in private schools in the city under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began on March 29. According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes — nursery, KG or class 1 — in private schools are reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.

While EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than `1 lakh, the DG category includes SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, orphans, transgender and children living with or affected by HIV. 
On May 31, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Government to ensure that the backlog of unfilled seats for EWS sections in 132 schools is filled up in the next five years, in addition to the mandated 25 per cent reservation. The Delhi government earlier told the court that 132 schools prima facie have been found to be in violation of its directions regarding the admission of students in the EWS category.

