Delhi University students will get printed degrees in year of convocation for first time

DU Dean of Examination DS Rawat requested colleges and institutes to depute officials to collect the degrees of their students who have completed their courses in 2021.

Published: 15th June 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 03:55 PM

Delhi university campus (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) has announced that students who completed their degrees in 2021 will be getting their printed certificates this year, unlike earlier when it used to take several years.

"It used to take several years for printed degrees to arrive but this year students will be getting printed degrees in the year of convocation. We have 85,000 degrees with us," DU Dean of Examination DS Rawat told PTI.

The university held its 98th convocation in February. The colleges have been directed to depute officials for the collection of degrees.

"Colleges have been directed to take the degrees as per roaster," Rawat said.

In a notification issued on June 10, Rawat requested colleges and institutes to depute officials to collect the degrees of their students who have completed their courses in 2021.

