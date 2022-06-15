Exploring big ideas together for easy learning of Philosophy

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The theory of philosophy has four pillars—theoretical (metaphysics and epistemology); practical (ethics, social and political philosophy, aesthetics); logic; and history of philosophy. If this information is confusing to read, you are among the many who have not been able to explore the subject in its true essence.

However, a few philosophy readers are making this subject interesting and accessible to the masses through The Philosophy Project (TPP), an academic initiative started by Naina Bhargava (21). Through TPP, Bhargava—a philosophy graduate from Miranda House, Delhi University—and her team seek to build a community that “revives and refines an interest in philosophy” by means of talks, blogs, and courses.

Making philosophy easy

It was in July 2020, when Bhargava and a few others took to WhatsApp to discuss key ideas from the philosophical theory. They formed a group on the instant messaging app to conduct book discussions. The idea was to create a unique space where one gets to focus on the rather underrated subject that philosophy is all while familiarising beginners with it. “Philosophy is something that is new for many people. A lot of them may find it a heavy subject, which may make philosophical ideas difficult for others to understand. The idea behind TPP was to make philosophy accessible,” states Bharghava.

Since their inception, the platform has expanded considerably. They now have a team of 20—their core team comprises Shreya Sharma, art director and website designer; Savvi Singhal, social media head; and Gauri S Kumar, senior editor—that creates informative content for people interested in philosophy. If one were to scroll through @thephilosophyproject_ on Instagram or TPP’s website (thephilosophyproject.in) they would come across several posts on themes, topics, and ideas that stem from the subject.

The group seeks to simplify philosophical ideas and topics that can be disseminated among the masses so as to create a gateway for people who are new to the subject. “Philosophy is a very important subject. Not just that, it is academically enriching; it can give you ideas. It helps you resolve the different issues of your life,” explains Bhargava. In this process, TPP also brings relatively unknown aspects of philosophy such as bioethics to the forefront. “We believe that whatever is happening around the world is philosophical and affects our routine decisions,” she adds.

A space to learn

In an attempt to provide an in-depth understanding of the subject, TPP organised a certificate course on Feminist Philosophy in collaboration with India Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), Minorities and Philosophy (MAP), and the University of Delhi in April last year. Pulkit Sharma (22), a resident of Dwarka, a participant, feels that this course helped him develop an interest in the subject. “I had no idea what feminism could mean. It became an open door for me to be exposed to other philosophies. It made me think better,” says Sharma who is pursuing a master’s in Clinical Psychology.

Apart from promulgating important ideas, the TPP team has also moulded a unique way to correlate day-to-day issues with philosophical concepts. In April—it is recognised as Dalit History Month—their team curated a list of anti-caste philosophers and showcased their valued works to promote these ideas further. The focus of TPP is, thus, to help individuals think critically and answer questions that surround their existence, possibly substantiating ‘cogito, ergo sum’—the first principle by French philosopher René Descartes that is translated into English as ‘I think, therefore I am’.