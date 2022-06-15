STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From flag to anthem, patriotism to reach home

The ministry has now decided to exhort families to sing the national anthem besides hoisting of Tricolor over their houses on Independence Day.

India flag

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From ‘ghar ghar Modi’, now the BJP-ruled Central government has progressed to taking patriotism to every household with  ‘ghar ghar  jhanda’ (flag) and national anthem. Preparations are underway to widen the scope of the culture ministry’s ambitious campaign — Har Ghar Jhanda — to be launched on August 15. 

The ministry has now decided to exhort families to sing the national anthem besides hoisting of Tricolor over their houses on Independence Day. Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would be roped in to encourage people living in the vicinity of protected sites to participate in the campaign in large numbers.  The national flag will be placed at about 2,000 ASI-protected sites or buildings on the occasion, added the minister. 

At least 2,000 ASI-protected monuments will hoist the national flag. ASI officials will encourage nearby villages to participate in the celebrations. The campaign was planned as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

No flag  distribution for campaign 
The government has decided not to distribute flags for the campaign. Reddy said that people would be persuaded to purchase flags on their own so that they should have a sense of pride. People will also be taught about mobile apps from where they can download the national anthem. 

