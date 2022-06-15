STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government directs local bodies to act against noise pollution

Aiming to effectively control and curb noise pollution in Delhi, the government proposed to empower officials of civic bodies to take action against violators, according to officials.

Noise pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, deputy commissioners, subdivisional magistrates, assistant commissioners of police (traffic), subdivisional police officers — including of railways and airports — and member secretary and chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee have been designated to take action against violators.

 In Delhi, the local and civic bodies — MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board — are not empowered to initiate legal action under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. The only option available to them is to report the violation to the designated authorities.

 A committee set up by the National Green Tribunal to monitor compliance of the noise rules felt that noise pollution cannot be effectively controlled and curbed in Delhi without active participation of local bodies.

