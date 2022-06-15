Delhi government directs local bodies to act against noise pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to effectively control and curb noise pollution in Delhi, the government proposed to empower officials of civic bodies to take action against violators, according to officials. The Delhi Environment Department has also submitted a proposal to the Union Environment Ministry to designate SHOs as an authority to prosecute violators under noise pollution rules.

Under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, deputy commissioners, subdivisional magistrates, assistant commissioners of police (traffic), subdivisional police officers — including of railways and airports — and member secretary and chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee have been designated to take action against violators.

In Delhi, the local and civic bodies — MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board — are not empowered to initiate legal action under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. The only option available to them is to report the violation to the designated authorities.

A committee set up by the National Green Tribunal to monitor compliance of the noise rules felt that noise pollution cannot be effectively controlled and curbed in Delhi without active participation of local bodies.