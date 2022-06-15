Gusty wind brings relief; light rain likely from today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Tuesday saw a warm night for the third consecutive day, as the minimum temperature settled above 30 degrees Celsius, indicating above normal temperatures at night and high humidity levels.

However, gusty winds prevailing across the city brought some relief from the heat later in the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread rainfall predicted across Delhi-NCR from June 16-18.

On Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 31.2 degrees C, three notches above the normal for this time of the year. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 31.6 degrees C. The maximum temperature, however, dropped below 40 degrees C for the first time in over 10 days at 39.6 degrees C. The IMD forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rainfall/drizzle in some parts of the city along with strong winds, as a feeble western disturbance has been affecting some parts of northwest India.

The IMD bulletin said that on account of western disturbances and easterly winds, widespread rainfall is likely over the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh from June 16 to 18. “The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by two to three degrees over the next three days,” said an official.

The national capital so far has witnessed ten consecutive days of heat wave with the mercury settling above 46 degrees in some pockets.

Dip in maximum temp likely after rain

