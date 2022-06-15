STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia Millia Islamia admin bodies yet to give NEP nod

Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia Nazim Husain Al Jafri said the process to approve the NEP is underway and it will be done before July 15.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:32 AM

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The academic and executive councils of Jamia Millia Islamia are yet to approve the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the university even though the new academic session is set to begin in two months.Though the NEP has been approved in-principle by the university, it requires the stamp of the Academic Council and the Executive Council for implementation.

Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia Nazim Husain Al Jafri said the process to approve the NEP is underway and it will be done before July 15. “Though the policy is yet to be approved by AC and EC, we have begun the process for the implementation of the new policy. We are hoping to approve the policy by July 15. The university has formed a committee for the NEP approval. We are likely to table the policy in Academic Council soon and later it will be passed by EC,” Jafri said.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Explaining the process of the approval, Jafri said a committee is usually formed that submits its report asking for the recommendations from various Heads of Departments.

