Lieutenant Governor Saxena launches special cleanliness drive in Delhi, CM gives it a miss

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday launched a special cleanliness drive in the national capital that will be carried out jointly by multiple agencies, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave the event a miss.

Kejriwal, however, in a tweet appealed to all the MPs, MLAs and the masses to enthusiastically take part in the drive. “We have to together make our Delhi clean,” he tweeted. According to a senior civic official, “The Lt Governor launched the drive with a symbolic sweep of a broom at an event held at Batra Cinema Complex at Mukherjee Nagar area in northwest Delhi.”

“The L-G emphasised that sanitation workers may be considered at a lower position in the social strata, but they do work of immense value in keeping our cities clean, and that elevates their position in society,” the official said.

The absence of Kejriwal and Sisodia comes in the wake of the AAP accusing Saxena of “interfering” in the government’s work and “conspiring” to derail democracy. The allegation came a day after Kejriwal met Saxena and announced that he would meet him every Friday for “better coordination” to address the national capital’s issues.