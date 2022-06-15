STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Moosewala murder: Punjab Police gets transit remand of gangster Bishnoi

Speaking with media persons, Bishnoi’s lawyer Vishal Chopra said the court had granted transit remand with conditions.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being presentted in court on Tuesday

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being presentted in court on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Tuesday granted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s transit remand to Punjab Police to present him before Mansa court in connection with the murder of singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi was produced before the court amidst high security. 

“Considering the totality of facts and circumstances and also considering the seriousness of offences and gravity of allegations against the accused Lawrance Bishnoi in the murder of singer Shubhdeep also known as Siddhu Moosewala, the application seeking transit remand for one day is allowed till June 15,” said Metropolitan Magistrate Umesh Kumar. 

The Delhi court directed the Punjab Police to ensure that the gangster’s medical examination is conducted as per law/rules before leaving the national capital and also before his production before the magistrate’s court in Mansa.

Speaking with media persons, Bishnoi’s lawyer Vishal Chopra said the court had granted transit remand with conditions. “The Punjab Police will get his medical test done before taking him away, all safety measures will be kept in mind, he will be handcuffed and shackled, and he will be taken in a bullet-proof vehicle,” he added.

“Complete videography right from him being taken away to being presented before the court will be done. The court has passed a detailed order that the Punjab Police will be completely responsible for his life and security and that no mishappening should take place with him,” he added. 

In its application seeking Bishnoi’s arrest, the Punjab Police said that the gangster was the key conspirator in the murder of the singer. Earlier, the Punjab Police said it had arrested two members of the Bishnoi gang who were working for Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lawrence Bishnoi Mansa court Sidhu Moosewala
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp