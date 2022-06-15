Moosewala murder: Punjab Police gets transit remand of gangster Bishnoi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s transit remand to Punjab Police to present him before Mansa court in connection with the murder of singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi was produced before the court amidst high security.

“Considering the totality of facts and circumstances and also considering the seriousness of offences and gravity of allegations against the accused Lawrance Bishnoi in the murder of singer Shubhdeep also known as Siddhu Moosewala, the application seeking transit remand for one day is allowed till June 15,” said Metropolitan Magistrate Umesh Kumar.

The Delhi court directed the Punjab Police to ensure that the gangster’s medical examination is conducted as per law/rules before leaving the national capital and also before his production before the magistrate’s court in Mansa.

Speaking with media persons, Bishnoi’s lawyer Vishal Chopra said the court had granted transit remand with conditions. “The Punjab Police will get his medical test done before taking him away, all safety measures will be kept in mind, he will be handcuffed and shackled, and he will be taken in a bullet-proof vehicle,” he added.

“Complete videography right from him being taken away to being presented before the court will be done. The court has passed a detailed order that the Punjab Police will be completely responsible for his life and security and that no mishappening should take place with him,” he added.

In its application seeking Bishnoi’s arrest, the Punjab Police said that the gangster was the key conspirator in the murder of the singer. Earlier, the Punjab Police said it had arrested two members of the Bishnoi gang who were working for Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.