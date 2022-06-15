STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 1,600 job offers made to DSEU students

According to the government statement, the “Job Utsav” was organised to give an opportunity to students who could not find a placement at the campus level.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with schoolchildren on Tuesday (Photo| Express)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with schoolchildren on Tuesday (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 1,600 job offers were made by different companies to graduating students of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University during a three-day placement drive organised last month, the Delhi government said in a statement on Monday. Over 1,500 graduating students of different disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, computer, electronics and communication engineering, and business application, attended the “Job Utsav” in May.

Over 26 companies, including Bajaj Motors, Caparo Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, LG Electronics, Paramount Surgimed, JTEKT, Policy Bazaar and Knorr-Bremse took part in the placement drive organised in partnership with Nandi Foundation, according to the statement by the DSEU officials.

“This was the first time a job and apprenticeship fair was organised. The students have done exceptional in their interviews. I’m happy to share that over 1,600 jobs and offers have been made to the participating students. “This was only the first of many. We are aligning our partnerships and will leave no stone unturned to ensure maximum support to our students to get the best placements,” said Professor Neharika Vohra, the vice-chancellor of DSEU.

According to the government statement, the “Job Utsav” was organised to give an opportunity to students who could not find a placement at the campus level. “We have students of varied domains skilled with first-hand experience and there is a market looking for such skilled employees. All we did was create a bridge for them to meet,” said Prof Rihan Khan Suri, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of DSEU.

Around 135 students from the university received job offers out of which 22 were B. Tech students who reportedly got a package of Rs 6.8 lakh per anum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jobs DSEU Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp